Three killed in car crash near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (IANS) Three persons were killed and two others injured when a speeding SUV overturned and rammed a car coming from opposite direction near Shamirpet on the city outskirts on Monday.

According to the police, the SUV coming to Hyderabad from Karimnagar overturned and hit the divider as the driver lost control. Three persons, including a woman, in the car were killed on the spot.

Car driver and a boy were critically injured. They were taken to Gandhi Hospital, here.

–IANS

