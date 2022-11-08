INDIA

Three killed in car-truck collision in Telangana

Three persons were killed and six injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Warangal district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck near DC Tanda on the outskirts of Wardhannapet.

A couple and their son were killed in the collision. Police shifted the bodies to government hospital Wardhannapet.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy, Varalakshmi and Venkat Sai Reddy. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

The family was coming to Warangal from Ongole in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the highway. Police removed the badly mangled car with the help of a crane and cleared the highway.

