INDIA

Three killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons, including a minor, have been killed in a major explosion at a fireworks factory located in Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Lipika Hati (52), Santanu Hati (22) and Alo Das (17).

Lipika Hati was the owner of the said fireworks factory while Santanu Hati was her son. Alo Das was a member of the family residing adjacent to the fireworks factory. The latter had appeared for the Class X board exams this year.

The area is quite congested and because of the strong winds blowing, the fire had spread quickly. Fire tenders and police personnel from Maheshtala and Budge Budge had immediately rushed to the spot.

As per the latest information given by state Fire Services Minister Sujit Basu, the fire has been brought under control.

Local people claimed that the fireworks factory was illegally set up there, considering that there is no provision for setting up such a hazardous unit in such a congested place. However, there had been no communication from the local administration on this count till the time of filing this report.

The charred bodies of the victims have been sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

20230320-223404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    (SUNDAY STORY) Shadow of terror in K’taka spreads from Bhatkal to...

    UP STF to probe graft charges against Kanpur vice chancellor

    Delhi court reserves order on Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea in sedition...

    NGT stays Ghazipur abattoir for environmental violations