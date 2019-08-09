Three killed in Gurugram road accident

Gurugram, Aug 14 (IANS) Three persons were killed in a road accident at Binola flyover on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 8 on Wednesday.

Two of the deceased — Narender Ahirwal (19) and Hargovind Singh (34) — were waiting for a bus on the roadside and were killed on the spot, while another — Santosh Yadav, a canter driver — succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The accident occurred at around 6 a.m., SHO of Bilaspur police station, Jay Prakash Yadav, said.

“Two mini trucks (canters) and a truck were travelling at very high speed on the highway. In a bid to overtake, one canter rammed into another canter that was trailing the truck following which its driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck. Due to the impact, the truck driver also lost the control and mowed down Ahirwal and Singh who were waiting for a bus,” he said.

The canter driver — Santosh Yadav — was found trapped between the steering wheel and the seat after the accident. The police had to use a gas cutter to pull him out.

He was admitted in critical condition to a hospital in Manesar where he later died.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC sections of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the canter who was trying to overtake. He is on the run. Efforts are on to nab him,” the SHO said.

