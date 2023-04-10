INDIA

Three killed in road accident in Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Three persons were killed in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar when a four-wheeler vehicle and a bike collided head-on.

The accident happened late Sunday night.

Of the three persons killed, two have been identified as Subrata Burman and Ratan Burman. Both were travelling by bike. The identity of the third victim, who was also travelling by the same vehicle, is yet to be known, district police officials said.

The four-wheeler has been seized by the police of the local Dinhata Police station.

It is learnt that the three victims were travelling from the Dinhata town towards Sitai. As they reached a sharp turn at the Rathbari crossing, their vehicle collided with the car travelling from the opposite direction.

The local people alleged that many accidents take place at that spot because of a sharp bend. They also alleged that despite repeated appeals the local administration had not taken any initiative to bring out any solution.

Cooch Behar’s additional police superintendent Kumar Sunny Rah informed the media persons that the bodies of all the three victims have been sent for post-mortem to a district hospital.

