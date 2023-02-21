INDIALIFESTYLE

Three killed in road accident in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

Three persons were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident in Maynaguri area of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday.

The accident took place when a trailer carrying 20 daily wage-earners collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Ulladabir village in the Maynaguri. The impact of the collision was such that the trailer got totally smashed.

The police with the local people took up the rescue work. The injured persons were rushed to the Jalpaiguri Medical College & Hospital and three were declared as brought- dead. The deceased persons have been identified as Kamal Mal, Suman Sheikh and Hasan Sheikh. The condition of 12 others was critical and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

All the workers are currently working as contractual workers for the railways department and on Tuesday morning they were going for the purpose of electrification work on the New Malbazar- Changrabandha railway route. The deceased and injured persons are mainly residents of Murshidabad and Birbhum districts.

