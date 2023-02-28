Three persons were killed and over a dozen injured when a speeding dumper (HIWA) rammed into a bus in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident took place at Benar Bind road under Sare police station when some people were returning in a bus from a marriage function.

Abhishek Singh, the SHO of Sare police station, said while three people died on the spot, the other injured have been admitted in Biharsharif sadar hospital.

“The impact of the collision was such that the roof of the bus got blown off and turned into a mangle. The driver and helper of the bus fled the spot,” Singh said.

“As soon as we learned about the accident, our team reached the spot and rescued the victims with the help of local villagers. They were sent to the Sadar hospital in Bihar Sharif,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Yamuna Mistri (56), Raghunandan Yadav (45) and Baleshwar Yadav (47).

Some of the injured persons have been identified as Kaushal Kumar, Karu Yadav, Sonu Kumar, Dipak Kumar, Umesh Kumar, Dilip Yadav, Lala Mahto, Rahul Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh KumarMunna Kumar, Gopi Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Manish Kumar, Ranjit Kumar, Preman Kumar, Nitish Kumar and Jayram Yadav.

In a statement to the local police, one of the injured persons, Preman Kumar stated that they were returning from Rampur village under Bind police station after a wedding ceremony.

