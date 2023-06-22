INDIA

Three killed in suspected gang war in Darbhanga

Three persons were gunned down while one person was seriously injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on an SUV they were travelling in, in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, Darbhanga SSP Awakash Kumar said that two of the victims died on the spot, while another succumbed at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The injured is battling for life at the hospital.

Kumar said the killings could be part of a gang war, as one of the deceased, identified as Anil Singh, was involved in many criminal cases.

The two other deceased have been identified as Mukesh Singh and Munna Singh. The injured has been been identified as Kundan Singh.

“The victims were travelling on a Tata Safari. When they reached a chowk under the Baheri police station, unidentified armed men opened fire on them,” Kumar said.

“The occupants of the SUV also retaliated and fired back at the attackers. The exact reason for the deadly attack is yet to be ascertained. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers,” Kumar added.

