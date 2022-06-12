Three persons were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Siddipet district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when a truck hit a car coming from the opposite direction near Mallaram Stage in Chinnakoduru mandal.

The truck crashed into the road divider and rolled on to the other side of the road, ramming into the car. The deceased include a couple and driver.

The bodies shifted to government-run hospital at Siddipet for autopsy. The injured were also admitted to the same hospital.

The victims were coming to Hyderabad from Karimnagar. The driver of the truck apparently lost control over the vehicle resulting in the collision.

Police picked up the truck driver, who was suspected to be in an inebriated condition.

20220612-170003