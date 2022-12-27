INDIA

Three killed in UP as car rams into vehicle amid dense fog

Three people were killed after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a vehicle from the rear on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj district on Tuesday.

An executive officer, a clerk and another person were among the deceased.

As per the police officials, the accident occurred due to poor visibility as the area was covered in a thick blanket of fog.

Police said that the executive officer has been identified as Tanuj Tomar, the clerk Sudhir Singh and one other person Aslam.

“They were heading towards Meerut from Lucknow in a car via Agra Lucknow Expressway when the mishap took place in Talgram police area of Kannauj. It is being said that the person who was on the wheels apparently could not spot a container truck ahead of their vehicle due to the dense fog and rammed the four-wheeler into it. Investigations are under way to know the exact cause that led to the mishap,” said a police official.

All the three were declared brought dead at the Tirwa Government Medical College. UPEIDA personnel removed the damaged vehicles from the expressway and parked them near the toll plaza. Rs 3,600 in cash, Aadhaar card, a mobile and a briefcase found in the car were handed over to the Talgram police station. The relatives have been informed about the accident.

20221227-141003

