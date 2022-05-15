Three persons were killed and over 30 injured when a bus collided with a truck near Kanodar village in Gujarat’s Palanpur district in the wee hours on Sunday.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital of Palanpur in Banaskantha district in North Gujarat.

In a complaint filed with the Palanpur Taluka police station, truck driver Naresh Parmar said when he was trying to take a U-turn at Kanodar village, the bus rammed into the truck.

Bus driver was booked for causing death by negligence and other sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act, police said.

The bus was heading towards Ahmedabad from Ramsin of Rajasthan.

The deceased were identified as Ganpatlal Meghwal from Jalor, Kailashji Mehgwal-Sirohi, the bus driver Vikram Hirsagar breathed his last when he was being rushed to Palanpur, Palanpur Taluka police station officer said.

The truck had loaded castor from the Vav market yard and it was supposed to deliver it at the Rajgor Protein factory situated at Kanodar village, where the accident took place.

