Three K’taka farmers die of electrocution

NewsWire
In a tragic incident, three farmers died after being electrocuted in Neelasoge village in T Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka on Sunday.

The deceased farmers have been identified as Rache Gowda (60), Harish (33) and Mahadevaswamy (38).

According to police, Rache Gowda got electrocuted when he stepped on the electric wire that had fallen on the farmland.

After seeing Rache Gowda being electrocuted and struggling, his son Mahadevaswamy rushed to his rescue, but he also got electrocuted.

Harish who was at a close by went to rescue both and he also died on the spot. The locals expressed their anguish over the incident and squarely blamed the authorities for the incident.

The locals maintained that the concerned officers did not turn up at the spot even hours after the incident. T. Narasipur police have registered a case and investigating the matter.

