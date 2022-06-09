INDIA

Three labourers injured in Bihar bridge collapse

Three labourers were injured after a section of an under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Saharsa district collapsed on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The accident occurred at eastern side of Kosi embankment at Kandumer village under Simri Bakhtiyarpur block in Saharsa. The labourers fell down and were trapped in the debris. They were rescued by other labourers, admitted in Sadar hospital in Saharsa, and are out of danger.

The official said that the concretisation of the bridge was done on Wednesday night. Though, the department engineers asked the contractor to change the centring (support) of the bridge but the contractor refused and went ahead with the concretisation.

A section of a bridge over the Ganga collapsed in Sultanpur in Bhagalpur district on April 30. Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari had taken strong note of it and said that the contractor definitely had used lesser quality construction materials which led to the collapse.

