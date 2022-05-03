Three labourers died on the spot following a blast which took place in a condensate tank at the Zuari Agro Chemical Limited (ZACL) plant in the port town of Vasco in South Goa on Tuesday.

Sources said that the accident occurred while maintenance work was being carried out in the plant. Maintenance of the condensate tank area was being carried out since April 30.

Soon after the fatal accident, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed the incident as unfortunate, and said that there was no gas leakage in the plant as he urged people not to believe in rumours.

“It is very unfortunate to hear about the tragic death of three labourers in a blast of the under-maintenance ammonia tank at Zuari Agro Chemicals plant in Vasco. The state machinery has immediately responded and is making every effort to bring normalcy to the situation,” Sawant tweeted.

“I urge the locals not to panic and not to believe in any rumours. There is no gas leakage and the matter is being monitored by the government,” he added.

Speaking to IANS, Goa’s Minister for Factories and Boilers, Nilkanth Halarnkar, said that ministry officials are investigating the accident.

“We will take strict action if negligence is found on the part of the management of the factory. Life is precious. Hence our officials are conducting an investigation and will submit a report soon,” Halarnkar said.

