Three LeT terrorist associates held in Srinagar

The J&K police arrested three terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Srinagar and recovered Rs 31,65,200 in cash and other incriminating materials from their possession, the police said on Tuesday.

“A police party from Nowgam police station during routine checking at Lasjan Crossing (NHW) spotted three suspicious individuals coming from Lasjan carrying a blue colour cricket kit bag, trying to avoid the naka checking party. They were tactfully apprehended by the alert naka party,” the police said.

The trio has been identified as Bilal Asmad Sidiqi from Kursoo Rajbagh, and Umar Adil Dar and Salik Mehraj, both from Soiteng.

“During checking of the said kit bag, cash amounting to Rs 31,65,200, one mobile phone, and three pages of LeT letter pad were recovered. On personal search of Bilal Asmad Sidiqi and Salik Mehraj, five pages of LeT letter pad were recovered,” the police said.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the trio was working as terrorist associates of LeT. The money was received by them as part of a conspiracy to strengthen its cadres within Srinagar district.

“The said money was received by them on the directions of their handlers based out of Pakistan as part of a larger criminal conspiracy hatched to pass/raise money/funds for furthering their activities and cause large scale disturbances in J&K,” the police said.

