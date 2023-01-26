Three Maoists including a woman surrendered before the Odisha Police in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district on the occasion of Republic Day.

The surrendered Maoists are Manoj alias Mati Madhi (24), Pandu Kabasi (27) and Aite Karttami (21). All three are residents of Daldali village under the Mathili police station of Malkangiri district, the police said.

They surrendered before the police in the presence of director of intelligence Sanjeeb Panda, additional DGP (operations) Amitabh Thakur, DIG (south western range) Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao and Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani.

“Maoist activities have been reduced substantially in Malkangiri district. Three cadre Maoists surrendered before us today,” said Panda.

Each of the three surrendered Maoists were carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh on their heads.

He said Odisha police and BSF hoisted national flags at the place in Swabhiman Anchal, which was earlier treated as Maoist core area.

“Situation at the core area has been improved a lot. Various developmental works of the state government are going on there and people are welcoming the moves. A peaceful and secure environment has been created in the area,” said Panda.

Following their surrender, the Naxals informed the police that many Maoists in the region are disillusioned and are looking forward to an opportunity to surrender.

The establishment of many security camps in the surrounding area of Tulsi Pahad has also led them to surrender. Subsequent increased police operations and successes in interior areas and continuous fear of police action have also led to the curtailment of anti-national, anti-local, coercive actions of Maoists, the police said.

In the past three years, more than 23 active Maoist cadres and hundreds of active Maoist sympathisers have surrendered in Malkangiri district.

Meanwhile, the security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, IEDs, IED-making materials, uniforms and other incriminating articles during a joint operation in the hilly and mixed forest area of Tulsi Pahad under the jurisdiction of Mathili police station during the last few days.

