Three members of a family of migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh died by suicide in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

The incident occurred late Wednesday in the Bhanur village of Patancheru ‘mandal’ (block) of Sangareddy district, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

The deceased were identified as Rekha (28), her brother-in-law Basudev Krishna (27) and her two-year-old daughter.

Rekha and Basudev are suspected to have hanged themselves after killing the child. The reasons for the suicide are not known.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In another incident in the same district, five members of a family were injured in a cooking gas leak at a house. The incident occurred in Ameenpur.

The family had migrated from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh for livelihood. Two children are among the injured. They were shifted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

