The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three members of Sandeep Badwasnia gang while they were planning to eliminate rival gang members in the national Capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Gaurav Rana (32), Ankit Chaudhary (32), both residents of village Mungeshpur in Delhi and Rohit Rana (30), a resident of village Qutubgarh in Delhi were arrested from Bhagwati Garden in Uttam Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said police came to know that Gaurav, who is a sharpshooter of Sandeep Badwasnia Gang and also wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery, was arranging money to buy illegal weapons to kill rival Mukesh Rana of his village due to an enmity.

“On Wednesday, specific input was received that Gaurav along with associates was hiding in the area of Dwarka Mor and planning to kill Mukesh. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the trio was apprehended while they were coming out of the house with loaded illegal firearms in order to eliminate their enemy Mukesh,” said the DCP.

Police also recovered two single shot pistols along with 12 bullets from the possession of the accused.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Mukesh, a bad character of the area, had tried to kill his father in order to grab his land in the village and also tried to implicate him in some other cases following which Gaurav had enmity with him.

As per police records, in 2014-15, an illicit liquor supplier namely Sandeep Badwasni formed his gang in Sonipat, Haryana to take revenge from his competitors in illicit liquor supply business.

“In February 2017, Sandeep Badwasni was murdered and now, the gang is being operated by one Ajay, Rupinder and Gaurav Rana,” said the DCP , adding that further investigation is in progress.

20230325-150002