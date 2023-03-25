INDIA

Three members of Sandeep Badwasnia gang arrested in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three members of Sandeep Badwasnia gang while they were planning to eliminate rival gang members in the national Capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Gaurav Rana (32), Ankit Chaudhary (32), both residents of village Mungeshpur in Delhi and Rohit Rana (30), a resident of village Qutubgarh in Delhi were arrested from Bhagwati Garden in Uttam Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said police came to know that Gaurav, who is a sharpshooter of Sandeep Badwasnia Gang and also wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery, was arranging money to buy illegal weapons to kill rival Mukesh Rana of his village due to an enmity.

“On Wednesday, specific input was received that Gaurav along with associates was hiding in the area of Dwarka Mor and planning to kill Mukesh. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the trio was apprehended while they were coming out of the house with loaded illegal firearms in order to eliminate their enemy Mukesh,” said the DCP.

Police also recovered two single shot pistols along with 12 bullets from the possession of the accused.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Mukesh, a bad character of the area, had tried to kill his father in order to grab his land in the village and also tried to implicate him in some other cases following which Gaurav had enmity with him.

As per police records, in 2014-15, an illicit liquor supplier namely Sandeep Badwasni formed his gang in Sonipat, Haryana to take revenge from his competitors in illicit liquor supply business.

“In February 2017, Sandeep Badwasni was murdered and now, the gang is being operated by one Ajay, Rupinder and Gaurav Rana,” said the DCP , adding that further investigation is in progress.

20230325-150002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arunachal frontline warriors trek 9 hrs to vaccinate 16 grazers at...

    Meghalaya extends upper age limit for job aspirants by 5 yrs

    BJP MP raises issue of Places of Worship Act, oppn objects

    Maintain balance between organics, chemical fertilisers: Tomar