Three men booked for cow slaughter in Karnataka

Three persons were booked on Friday on the charges of cow slaughter in Karnataka’s Shivamaoga district.

Acting on a tip-off, Tunganagar police conducted a raid on an illegal slaughter house in the Sulebailu area on the outskirts of the Shivamogga city where they found seven headless bodies of cows.

Police rescued 10 cows from the illegal slaughter house and sent to a cow shelter.

The accused, identified as Azeez, Babu and Abdul Sattar, have fled the scene when the police raided the slaughter house.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

