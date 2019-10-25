Three men electrocuted while evading police in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur, Oct 31 (IANS) Three people were electrocuted while trying to evade the police here on Wednesday.

A villager had laid a live electricity cable without cover around the periphery of his field to prevent animals from destroying the agricultural produce, said a police officer on Thursday.

Police had raided the village on Wednesday night after it had received information about an illegal liquor racket in the village. On seeing the police van three men tried to flee. While running away from the police the three came in contact with the live wire and got electrocuted. They died instantly. They were earlier seen sitting at a country liquor shop, say sources.

Muzaffarpur police (West) identified the three men as Suman KUmar(20), Sunil Kumar(25), Hardev Rai(27).

