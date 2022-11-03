The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that they have arrested three officials working in the office of Military Engineer Services (MES), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), in an alleged bribery case.

The accused were identified as J. John Kennedy, Assistant Garrison Engineers (AGE) (Contract), R.S. Yadav, AGE (E/M) and Arun Singh, Jr. Administrative Assistant. The accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh.

A case was registered in this respect on the basis of the complaint lodged against the accused.

The complainant had alleged that despite his tender work being in order, the GE has raised a recovery of Rs 7.93 lakh on his firm. When the complainant approached the GE regarding said recovery, he was directed to discuss the matter with AGE (Contract) and AGE (E/M).

The AGE demanded undue advantage of around Rs 1.15 lakh (3 per cent approx of the tender value). The complainant was further directed that in case of non-payment of undue advantage/bribe, recovery would be made from him.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused as well as GE, situated at Bhopal which led to the recovery of incriminating documents apart from others. Cash amount of Rs 5.47 lakh was recovered from the premises of AGE (Contract).

Further, searches at the premises of one accused at Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) are still going on.

20221103-214605