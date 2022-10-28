Three persons were arrested in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday for allegedly raping three minor girls, officials said.

The arrested persons were identified as Hasan Paramanik, Debasish Das, and Hafizul Ali.

The incident happened last week in the Dudhnoi area of the district.

Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Reddy told IANS that on October 22, the trio convinced the minors to go with them to a party.

“The three accused then took the girls to a dhaba near Assam-Meghalaya interstate border and allegedly mixed some substance in their drinks. After that the trio took the girls to a nearby brick kiln where the minors were allegedly raped for several hours,” he added.

The girls were left at a place near Dudhnoi market on the next day.

The family of the minors later filed a police complaint after they came to know about the incident. Police launched an operation to catch the accused persons.

Reddy said that all three accused were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

