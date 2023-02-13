Two minor siblings, aged four and eight, along with their teenaged cousin, died when a speeding vehicle carrying three passengers, lost control and crashed into their house while they were standing outside.

Their father has also been severely injured in the incident that took place at Lalwala village under Nagina Dehat police circle.

According to villagers, the impact was so great that the front wall of the house collapsed.

SHO Manoj Kumar said, “A 38-year-old labourer named Maniram, his two kids and nephew were standing outside the house when a car hit them. While Manvi, 8, and her brother Sanskar, 4, died on the spot, Maniram and his 14-year-old nephew, Raja, sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to a hospital by the police where Raja succumbed to his injuries and Maniram continues to be in a critical condition.”

The SHO added, “We have seized the car owned by one Fajil Ahmed. There were three people in the car when the accident occurred. The car driver, Farman, from Mandawar town also sustained injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC.”

