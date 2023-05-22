Three robbers on a motorcycle attempted to break into a house, robbed one woman and attempted to rob a senior citizen in Goa on Monday.

The Maina-Curtorim police told IANS that on Monday morning three motorcycle borne robbers tried to rob an elderly woman at Loutolim in South Goa, but failed. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

“This aged woman was sitting at a place, when these three miscreants came and tried to pull off her bangles. But they did not succeed and fled,” a police officer said.

“A few meters away from the first incident they snatched the gold chain of Farah Shaikh, 27, by pushing her and fled from the spot,” he said.

He said that the gold chain weighing 11 grams and valued at Rs 50,000 was snatched by the robbers.

The police suspect they are the same robbers who during the wee hours of Monday had opened fire at a police patrol party in South Goa.

The police told IANS that the robbers fired two shots when they saw the police approaching to nab them. “This incident happened when they were trying to break into a house. There were three robbers, who fired two shots and then escaped,” the police said.

He said that the incident happened near MES College at Zuarinagar in South Goa.

