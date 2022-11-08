Shilpa Shetty, who, on the occasion of Gurpurab on Tuesday, successfully managed to do the Surya Namaskar three months after a serious leg injury that had left her immobile, has said that it was her self-belief that had enabled her to recover.

Taking to Instagram to post a video of her doing the Surya Namaskar on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty quoted Guru Nanak and said: “‘He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.’ – Guru Nanak Dev ji.

“This teaching has stayed with me for many years now, and I believe very strongly in it. Believing in yourself and having faith that you can do anything you set your mind to is one of the best ways to lead a wholesome life.

“With this in mind – on the special occasion of Gurpurab, I practised the Surya Namaskara for the first time again, three months after my injury.”

“Being able to achieve this milestone after being wheelchair-bound for weeks is an indescribable feeling.”

The actress also wished all her followers on the occasion. She wrote: “Mere aur mere poore parivaar ki taraf se Guru Nanak Dev ji ke Parkash Parv ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein.”

