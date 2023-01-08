INDIA

Three more Collectorate complexes in Telangana to be opened this month

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate three more new integrated district Collectorate complexes this month.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, will inaugurate the new Collectorate office of Mahabubabad district on January 12

On the same day, he will inaugurate the new Collectorate complex of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

After the Sankranti festival, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new integrated Collector’s office complex of Khammam district on January 18.

After increasing the number of districts from 10 to 33 in 2016, the state government had decided to build new Collectorate complexes bringing various offices under one roof and providing the best infrastructure.

The Roads and Buildings department was entrusted with the task of constructing 29 new Collectorate buildings. The department has so far completed construction of 18 buildings while work is under progress on 11.

