Three more corona positive cases in Gujarat, all from Rajkot

Gandhinagar, March 27 (IANS) Gujarat health authorities announced on Friday that three more corona positive cases have been detected, all of them from Rajkot. The state has so far detected 47 positive cases.

Informing the media, Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and family welfare Department, Gujarat said, “Three more positive cases have been found, all of them from Rajkot — two males and a female. One has a history of foreign travel while the other two were cases of local transmission. All the three infected persons are in their thirties.”

According to the information, one of the male infected person had visited China in January this year.

This takes the total corona positive cases in the state to 47, including 3 deaths. The highest number of cases detected is in Ahmedabad (15), followed by Vadodara (8), Rajkot (8), Gandhinagar (7), Surat (7) and one each in Bhavnagar and Kutch.

–IANS

amc/prs