Three more found Coronavirus positive in Bengal, total now 18

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) Three more women were detected with the coronavirus infection in West Bengal on Saturday, taking the disease count to 18 in the state.

One of the afflicted had died on Monday.

Two women hospitalised at Egra in East Midnapore district tested positive for the virus. The two victims – aged 76 years and 56 years – were transferred to the state-run ID Hospital, Beliaghata, here after the report of their swab samples were received from the virology laboratory at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) during the day.

Sources said they contracted the disease after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient at Egra. The patient is now under treatment at the Peerless Hospital.

The first coronavirus positive case was reported from the north Bengal during the day, with a 54-year-old woman testing positive.

Admitted at the isolation ward of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, the woman was adjudged coronavirus positive after the infection was detected in two of her samples. She has now been shifted to a special isolation ward.

–IANS

ssp/vd