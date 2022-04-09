Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expanded his cabinet on Saturday with the induction of three more ministers who were administered the oath of office by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan here.

The new ministers are Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Subhash Phaldesai and Nilkanth Halarnkar both from the BJP.

Earlier on Saturday, Phaldesai resigned as the deputy Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

Dhavlikar is the only non-BJP member of the Sawant-led cabinet.

The fresh induction on Saturday takes the number of ministers in Sawant’s cabinet to 12, including the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony, Sawant said that allocation of portfolios to the news ministers would be done in a few days.

“The cabinet is now complete. They have been sworn-in just now. It might take some time to allocate portfolios,” Sawant said.

State BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavde also said that allocation of portfolios to the new ministers may take anything between “two to eight days”.

20220409-152003