Three more senior Assam cops test positive for coronavirus

Guwahati, Aug 23 (IANS) Three more senior Assam police officials, including two district police chiefs, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, health officials said.

A health official here confirmed that Superintendents of Police of Tinsukia and Kokrajhar and Additional Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia have tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Family members of the Kokrajhar SP had also contracted the infection.

The officials said that the Dhubri Superintendent of Police had tested positive for the virus last week.

According to the officials, in all 3,310 Assam police personnel, including Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) and the Deputy Inspector General (Administration), have tested positive for the virus so far while majority of them recovered from the dreaded disease.

Eleven police personnel have died so far due to the dreaded disease.

Assam has so far reported 89,468 Covid cases with 21,590 active while 242 people have succumbed to the disease.

