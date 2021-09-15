In a major crackdown, the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested three more terror suspects after a tip-off from the central agencies.

Sources said that the ATS received information from the central agencies and Special Cell of the Delhi Police regarding multiple blasts being planned by terror suspects and explosives being also stored at various locations.

A joint team of the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police Special Cell are already interrogating the six terror suspects who were arrested on Tuesday and sent to police custody on Wednesday.

UP Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar told reporters that those arrested on Wednesday were highly radicalised and had dangerous plans of attack.

“Uttar Pradesh ATS on Tuesday raided four districts simultaneously and took six accused in the custody and out of these, three have been arrested other three are being questioned. The ATS team also recovered powerful IEDs with other weapons. The ones who are arrested are highly radicalised and their intentions were highly dangerous and if this IED had blasted, a lot of casualties might have been witnessed,” he said.

The ADG said that the three would also be hand over to the Delhi Police for further investigations.

The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, during Ganesh Chaturthi, as well as the upcoming Navratri, and Ram Lila.

–IANS

amita/vd