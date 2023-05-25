INDIA

Three nabbed in Bihar for blackmailing minor girls

The police in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on Thursday arrested three persons, including a private tutor and his wife, for allegedly blackmailing minor girls for the last five years.

The incident came to light after two minor girls reached the police station with their parents and lodged a complaint against the accused on Wednesday.

On receiving the complaint, SP Roshan Kumar constituted a team and raided a hotel in Lakhisarai and arrested three persons, including the main accused identified as Amit Kumar.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were blackmailing the girls for the last five years.

“Amit Kumar and his wife used to take tuition of schoolchildren in Lakhisarai. They took classes separately for boys and girls. Somehow, they took some objectionable photographs of some minor girls and started blackmailing them. They threatened their parents as well,” Kumar said.

“The accused have been booked on charges of molestation under the POCSO act,” he said.

