INDIA

Three Odisha residents nabbed in Bengal with 600 kilograms of marijuana

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four people, including three residents of Odisha, with 600 kilograms of marijuana in a late night operation.

CID sources said based on a tip-off, their sleuths conducted raid and search operations at a particular location near Kona Expressway Highway at Liluah in Kolkata adjacent Howrah district on late Thursday night.

“We had information that a huge quantity of marijuana had been brought from Odisha and was stocked at a warehouse in that area. The aim was to market them in different districts adjacent to Howrah. However, before it could be done, our sleuths seized that marijuana consignment and arrested a total of four, including three from Odisha,” a CID source said.

He also said that the estimated market value of the consignments seized will be around Rs 1 crore. The arrested persons will be produced at a city- court on Friday, where CID will seek their custody.

“We doubt that the arrested are part of an inter-state narcotics smuggling racket and we need to interrogate them further to track their associates and also the masterminds in the game,” the CID official said.

