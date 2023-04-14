The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four people, including three residents of Odisha, with 600 kilograms of marijuana in a late night operation.

CID sources said based on a tip-off, their sleuths conducted raid and search operations at a particular location near Kona Expressway Highway at Liluah in Kolkata adjacent Howrah district on late Thursday night.

“We had information that a huge quantity of marijuana had been brought from Odisha and was stocked at a warehouse in that area. The aim was to market them in different districts adjacent to Howrah. However, before it could be done, our sleuths seized that marijuana consignment and arrested a total of four, including three from Odisha,” a CID source said.

He also said that the estimated market value of the consignments seized will be around Rs 1 crore. The arrested persons will be produced at a city- court on Friday, where CID will seek their custody.

“We doubt that the arrested are part of an inter-state narcotics smuggling racket and we need to interrogate them further to track their associates and also the masterminds in the game,” the CID official said.

