INDIA

Three of a family found dead in Varanasi

Three members of a family have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dashashwamedh area of Varanasi on Thursday.

Police said Janardan Tiwari, his son Ashwini and grandson Deepu were found dead inside their house in Bangali Tola at Munshi ghat.

“It is being suspected that all three had consumed poison during the night. Janardan used to sell tea at Munshi ghat,” police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dashashwamedh, Avadhesh Kumar Pandey said prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide.

“The forensic team has been called to investigate the matter. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and it will be clear once the report comes in,” he said.

20230525-151803

