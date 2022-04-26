A young woman and her parents were killed allegedly by her spurned lover under the Khorabar police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, police said.

The incident took place late on Monday evening.

Police have arrested one Alok Paswan, who is being questioned, and heavy police personnel have been deployed in the area.

The bodies of the deceased victims have been sent for post-mortem.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vipin Tada and Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Akhil Kumar, who reached the spot after getting information, said the deceased have been identified as Preeti, 20, her father Gama Nishad, 42, and mother Sanju, 38.

The incident took place when all three of them were going to attend a wedding ceremony at the house of Gama’s brother Rama Nishad’s house.

Gorakhpur SSP said, “All the three were intercepted by an accused Alok. An argument took place between them over the marriage of Preeti, after which the accused Alok attacked Gama on his neck with a sharp-edged weapon. When his wife Sanju and daughter Preeti came to the rescue, they were also attacked on their necks. Thereafter, the three family members were left lying in a pool of blood on the roadside.”

The locals spotted the three lying on the road at nearly 10.30 p.m. and then informed the police.

Gorakhpur ADG said the involvement of only one person has come to the fore till now.

According to the SSP, Alok was romantically inclined to Preeti but she had spurned him several times.

“He seems to have got enraged when her wedding was fixed. But an investigation is underway and things will become clear soon,” the SSP said.

