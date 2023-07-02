INDIA

Three of a family killed in Assam road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Three members of the same family tragically died after being run over by a dumper in Assam’s Hojai district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the fatalities included a man and his two young daughters, who were going on a motorcycle.

Hit by the speeding dumper at Jabrakhowa in Doboka in the Hojai, they died on the spot.

The accident-causing dumper was identified and the eyewitnesses claimed that the accident was caused by the truck driving in from the wrong direction and the driver being heavily intoxicated.

Following the accident, the driver fled from the scene.

Images from the site show the motorcycle totally buried beneath the dumper’s tyres.

The Doboka police arrived at the scene and removed the victims’ bodies which were sent for autopsy report.

