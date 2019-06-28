Three of a family killed in Delhi accident

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Three members of a family were killed and four others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a water tanker on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the family was en route to Nainital when the accident occurred on Friday night.

“We received a call at around 12 a.m. about the accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. A team reached the spot and found that the tempo traveller had rammed into the water tanker,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Singh said the seven people were rushed to a hospital where the three victims were decalred dead on arrival.

–IANS

