A woman and her two daughters were found dead at their house in the national capital on Saturday, the police said.

A police officer said a suicide note was recovered from the house. The deceased were identified as Manju (mother) and her two daughters — Anshika and Anku.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest Delhi), Manoj C, said a PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station at 8.55 p.m. that a house in Vasant Apartment, Vasant Vihar, is locked from inside, and the persons inside the house were not opening the door.

The police immediately swung into action and the Station House Officer along with the staff reached the site and found the doors and windows were closed on all sides, and the flat was locked from inside.

“The police managed to open the door and found that a gas cylinder was partially opened and there was also a suicide note,” the DCP said.

When the police checked the house, they found three bodies lying on the bed in a room, and three small candles were kept there.

“It is presumed that they died due to suffocation,” the senior police officer said.

The owner of the house, the father of two daughters, died in April 2021 due to Covid-19 and since then, the family was in depression as Manju was bed-ridden due to illness.

