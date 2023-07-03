Three of a family died and two others were rescued after their car got caught in gushing water in Kamrol village of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, an official said on Monday.

The victims, hailing from Pavathi village in Talaja taluka, included two women and a child.

Swift action was taken by the police personnel and locals, who rushed the injured to the nearest hospital. Despite the efforts made, the doctor declared three brought dead.

The bodies were transferred to the government hospital in Talaja for post-mortem examination.

Further details were awaited

