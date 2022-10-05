In a tragic incident, three members of a family were electrocuted at their residence in Odisha’s Boudh district on Wednesday, police said.

The three died after they accidentally came in contact with a live wire at in their house in Jabalpur village under Harabhanga police limits in Boudh.

Police said Sukanti Behera was first electrocuted when she was putting wet clothes on a live wire. As she started screaming for help, her brother-in-law Sushil came to her rescue but he was also electrocuted.

Her son Sohan later attempted to rescue them but he too was electrocuted.

Neighbours rushed to the house, disconnected the power supply, and took all the three to the Puruna Katak community health centre, where the doctor declared them dead.

