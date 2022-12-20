INDIA

Three of family found dead in their B’luru house

Three members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday in Mahalakshmi Layout locality of Bengaluru, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Yashoda, her son Naresh Gupta (36) and daughter Sumana Gupta (41).

The preliminary investigations have shown that the deceased committed suicide, the police said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

According to police, Yashoda lived with her children, Naresh and Sumana. Naresh was a contractor and both siblings were unmarried. The family had come to the present flat four months ago.

Yashoda had three children and another daughter stayed in Rajajinagar locality with her husband. The relatives of Yashoda informed her second daughter about their phone calls being unanswered.

When the daughter came to their residence, the incident had come to light. She informed the police immediately. The police are suspecting that all three ended their lives by consuming poison.

Yashoda’s husband had died four months ago. The family had donated all his things to an orphanage and got shifted to a different place. Sources have revealed that Yashoda’s daughter Sumana suffered form some health complications.

