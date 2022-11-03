The Special Cell of Delhi Police has nabbed three prime suppliers, including an African national, of an ‘international drug syndicate’, and recovered 241 gm cocaine and 3 kg heroin valued at Rs 17 crore from their possession, said an official on Thursday.

Police said that the drugs of this syndicate were being trafficked from Latin America to Africa and then to India through the aerial route.

The accused have been identified as Kingsley Amechi alias King, 42, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana and native of Umuago, Abeokuta, Nigeria; Ravi Dutt, 40, a resident of Najafgarh and Shree Narayan, 46, a resident of Khanpur.

According to Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), the police unit is tasked with acting against the menace of illegal narcotics in Delhi and its peripherals and sustained intelligence collection against narcotics trafficking cartels is being carried out.

“As part of this ongoing operation, secret informers were deployed and it was found that two persons, Ravi Dutt and Shree Narayan are delivering drugs in a TSR,” said the DCP.

“Further, it was also found that Ravi and Narayan are delivering cocaine and heroin to Indian and African nationals after receiving it from one Nigerian national,” said the DCP.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, the DCP said that Ravi and Narayan used to take one auto on rent basis and then used the same for supply of drugs.

One of them would drive an auto in driver’s uniform and another would ride as “passenger” to evade police checking.

