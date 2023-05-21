Even though many Indian airline brands are taking to the skies,

only three passenger airlines — InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (brand Indigo), SpiceJet, Jet Airways — and one helicopter service company, Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, are listed on the bourses.

Among the listed as well as the unlisted ones, InterGlobe Aviation is the market leader with 55.7 per cent market share and SpiceJet has 6.9 per cent, as per the figures released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the period January-March 2023. Jet Airways is not operational now owing to financial problems.

InterGlobe Aviation hit the market for funds in 2018 at an issue price of Rs 765 per share. The last traded price of the InterGlobe Aviation share was Rs 2,264.35 with a 52-week high/low of Rs 2,332.85/Rs 1,513.30.

Emkay Global Financial Services in its latest report on InterGlobe Aviation has recommended buying the shares with a 12-month target price of Rs 2,700.

Helicopter services company Global Vectra came out with a premium public offer at a price of Rs 185. The last traded price of the stock was Rs 59.45 after touching a 52-week high and low of Rs 70.95/Rs 39.40.

Jet Airways IPO was priced at Rs 1,100 and the last traded price was Rs 56.17 with the 52- week high and low of Rs 137.60/Rs 55.83.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares changed hands for Rs 29.20 with a 52-week high and low of Rs 52.45/Rs 26.35.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20230521-121204