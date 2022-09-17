Three vehicle thieves-cum-snatchers, who were out on bail, were once again arrested by the Delhi Police for committing similar crime in the Dwarka area of the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Hardeep alias Musa (24), Rahul (23) and Ajay (23), were previously found involved in multiple cases of robbery, snatching and theft, and had recently come out from different jails.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said an incident of snatching was reported at Najafgarh police station in which the complainant stated that while he was going by his bicycle and three unknown boys came on a black motorcycle and snatched his mobile phone from Prem Nagar, Najafgarh.

As per the statement of the complainant, the police registered an FIR under section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (Theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

Another incident regarding snatching of mobile phone was reported from Pandwala Village, Delhi in which three people snatched the mobile phone of a man and another FIR under appropriate sections of law was registered.

During investigation, a police team was constituted which visited the spots of the incidents and checked the CCTV footage.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended three people on September 16 from Dichaun Enclave while they were going towards Dichaun Depot on a scooty. On verification, the scooty was found to be a stolen one.

“On detailed interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in snatching incidents,” the DCP said.

Later, as per interrogation and disclosure statement, two stolen E-rickshaws and two stolen motorcycles were recovered at their instance from the area of Dichaun-Baprola Village, Delhi, he added.

