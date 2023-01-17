INDIA

Three Pakistanis arrested in Nepal for kidnapping compatriot

NewsWire
0
0

Kathmandu, Jan 17: Three Pakistani nationals have been arrested by Nepal Police in Kathmandu on the charge of kidnapping and holding their compatriot hostage for ransom after luring him with a promise of a lucrative job in Canada, local police authorities said.

The arrested Pakistani nationals have been identified as Mohamad Rashid, 30, Mohamad Asif, 35, and Mohamad Fida Hussain, 35, according to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office under the Nepal Police.

Police investigation has revealed that the three Pakistani nationals invited their fellow countryman Mohamad Sami Khan to Kathmandu giving a false hope that the visa process to Canada would be much easier from Nepal than from Pakistan.

Accordingly, Khan came to Nepal on a tourist visa on January 7. Then, the Pakistanis took him to a hotel in Thamel, downtown Kathmandu. The very next day, on January 8, they took him to Budhanilkantha area, held him hostage at a rented house and demanded a ransom of 2.6 million Nepali rupees.

The kidnappers asked the victim to telephone his brother in Pakistan so that they can get the money immediately.

After receiving the ransom amount, the kidnapper left Sami Khan halfway at Sinamangal area in Kathmandu and ran away.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim at Tourist Police in Kathmandu, a joint team of police from the District Police Range, Kathmandu and Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, launched a massive search operation across the Nepali capital.

Three days after the kidnapping, local police authorities nabbed all the Pakistani nationals from Budhanilkantha area.

Krishna Prasad Koirala, a spokesperson for the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, said that the Pakistanis have been charged for abduction under the Criminal Code Act (2017) of Nepal.

“They will be sent to jail once our investigation is over,” Koirala told India Narrative.

This is not the first time that Pakistani nationals are found to have been involved in criminal activities in Nepal. Mostly, they are arrested for being involved in fake Indian currency notes in Nepal.

(Santosh Ghimire is India Narrative’s Nepal correspondent based in Kathmandu)

(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

–indianarrative

20230117-182403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The industry has not been able to stereotype me: Manoj Bajpai

    Manipur: No govt benefits for families having over 4 children

    Diabetes-friendly dinner recipes

    Another BJP Bihar lawmaker makes controversial remarks on Muslims