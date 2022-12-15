INDIA

Three people killed in elephant attack in Assam, two injured

At least three people, including a one-and-half-year-old child, were killed due to an attack by a herd of wild elephants in Assam’s Goalpara district on Thursday, officials said.

Two persons were also critically injured in the incident.

A senior police officer in Goalpara said that the elephants attacked some commuters on a highway at Choto Sigri in the Lakhipur area of the district.

Police said that the elephants attacked an e-rickshaw and a car on the road. Ramani Rabha, 29, and his 17-month-old daughter Jinisha, who were riding the e-rickshaw, lost their lives on the spot. His wife Manisha Rabha and five-year-old son Dhanush were critically injured. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently under treatment there.

Another person who was in a car also lost his life in the same spot. The deceased has been identified as Jaybar Ali who was a local businessman by profession.

Forest officials said that 42 elephants were there when the incident took place and the herd might be around there. The Forest Department has launched an operation in that area.

