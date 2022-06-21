Three persons died of electrocution in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Andanalapadu village of Dornakal mandal of the district when they were installing a loudspeaker at a local temple.

The deceased were identified as Subba Rao (67), Mastan Rao (57) and Venkaiah (55).

The trio were fitting a loudspeaker to a pole close to a tree. Eye witnesses said they were electrocuted after touching an iron rod which had come into contact with an electric wire.

Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod has expressed shock and grief over the incident. She conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The minister spoke to officials to get details of the incident and assured the families of the deceased that the government will extend all possible help.

