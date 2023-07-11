INDIA

Three pick-up vans set afire; ‘cattle smuggling’ suspected

Miscreants set three pick-up vans afire on suspicion of illegal cattle trade in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a ground near Deopali village within Rengali police limits of Jharsuguda district on Sunday midnight, a police official told IANS.

Suspecting that the cattle were being transported illegally for slaughtering, some miscreants set the van on fire as they were unable to catch the driver or any other person involved in the alleged trade, the police official said.

When the Rengali police team reached the spot but could not find anybody.

Sources said no documents could be recovered from the vans as their interiors were completely destroyed in the fire.

The police registered a case and requested the local regional transport officer (RTO) to identify the owners of the vehicles. Till now, no one has been arrested or detained in the case, the police official said.

