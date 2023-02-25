INDIA

Three resolutions to be taken up at Congress plenary today

NewsWire
0
0

Three resolutions — political, economic and international — will be taken up at the Congress plenary session here on Saturday.

The session will commence by an opening address by party president Mallikarjun Kharge after which it will debate on issues put forth by the subject committee.

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in her capacity as chairman of the parliamentary party will also address the plenary.

The party will also debate the Constitutional resolution and amend its Constitution to give proper representation to the SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, and those below 50 years in the Congress Working Committee — the party’s top decision-making body.

In one of the proposals made at the Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ in May last year, the party will make these provisions by amending 26 articles and 32 rules.

If the proposed amendments are passed in the plenary, then former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will become lifelong CWC members, along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

General Secretar Jairam Ramesh said that the most important proposal is to provide 50 per cent reservations in the Working Committee for SC/STs, OBCs, minorities, women and youth.

20230225-075604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amaravati Padyatra continues, leaders flay CM’s statement

    J&K SSB to complete recruitment against 10K posts by March

    Technology a greater tool to nab criminals: PM at Raksha varsity

    Kantara to become first Kannada movie to be screened in Ho...