Three girls of a family, who had run away from their home in Haryana’s Faridabad city, were traced by Patna police from the city’s Kadam Kuan locality on Tuesday, officials said.

The girls, who are sisters, fled from their home, due to their parents applying pressure on them for the marriage.

Their father had lodged a complaint in Faridabad. The Faridabad police traced their location on the basis of technical and scientific analysis of their phones.

Patna’s DSP, Town, Ashok Kumar Singh said: “We have been approached by Haryana Police. Accordingly, we have traced their location. They were staying in a rented accommodation in Dariyapur locality under Kadam Kuan police station and were handed over to Haryana Police.”

As per the statement of the girls, they want to build their careers but the family members were applying pressure for their marriages. Hence, they left the house and boarded a Patna-bound train. After reaching Patna railway station, they stayed for two days in a hut near the railway station. With the help of a local person, they found rented accommodation in Dariyapur locality.

“The girls were searching for jobs to earn for their livelihoods. They were jobless till the time,” the DSP said.

